'Jobseekers should prepare as skilled candidates'

United International University (UIU) Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hasnan Ahmed speaking at the inauguration of 'UIU National Job Fair 2020' on UIU campus in the capital on Sunday.





United International University (UIU) Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hasnan Ahmed said that the job candidates should prepare themselves as a skilled candidate and advised themselves to be a successful entrepreneur with the strength of the job experience.





The UIU Pro-Vice Chancellor made this remark at one of the biggest job fairs titled 'UIU National Job Fair 2020' organized by Career Counseling Center (CCC) of UIU along with UIU Alumni Associations which was held from February 23-24 on UIU campus on Sunday.





Hundreds of companies came to conduct Spot Interview, Screening and Recruitment session. Among others, UIU Registrar Professor ASM Salahuddin, Career Counseling Center Director Manjurul Haque Khan, officials of UIU and various institutes were present in the inaugural ceremony.





Near about 20 thousand candidates attended the fair. There was no fee for this and only registration in online was required to participate in the fair.





Companies like British American Tobacco Bangladesh (BAT), United Group, Banglalink, RobiAxiata Ltd, Honda, Uttara Motors Ltd, Arla Foods Bangladesh Limited, Reckitt Benckiser Bangladesh Ltd, ACI Ltd, InterContinental Dhaka, Linde Bangladesh Ltd, Kazi IT Center Ltd, Eastern Bank Ltd, Mutual Trust Bank Ltd, IDLC Finance Ltd, Navana Group, bKash Ltd, Akij Group and Akij Food & Beverage Ltd were present at the fair to conduct overall recruitment session.

