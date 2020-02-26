Japan to provide $17m more for Rohingyas





The government of Japan has decided to extend approximately US$ 17 million as additional support to Rohingyas and host communities in Cox's Bazar.Since the massive influx of Rohingyas into Bangladesh in August 2017, the government of Japan had granted approximately US$ 95 million to international organisations and NGOs, said the Japanese Embassy in Dhaka on Tuesday. Reports UNB





With this additional support, the total amount of assistance has reached to a total of approximately US$ 112 million. The government of Japan will extend assistance in Cox's Bazar through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), International Organization for Migration (IOM), United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (Unicef), Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women (UNWomen), World Food Programme (WFP) and Japan Platform (JPF).





This support includes site management of refugee camps, community empowerment, shelter upgrade, child protection, WASH facilities, medical services and trainings, environmental rehabilitation, life skills and livelihood improvement and nutritional improvement. Bangladesh is now hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas and most of them entered the country since August 25, 2017 amid military crackdowns on them in Rakhine State of Myanmar.

Leave Your Comments