Tipu Munshi leaves for Mumbai





Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP, left Dhaka for Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon to attend the two-day long 'Integrating BIMSTEC- 2020' conference. A three-member delegation led by the minister left here at 1:20 pm, said a press release, reports BSS.







He will attend the conference as the chief guest and deliver the inaugural speech to be held at the Mumbai Trade Centre tomorrow.





He is expected to return home on February 28. Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is playing a crucial role in strengthening economic cooperation among the countries of the region.





The 'Integrating BIMSTEC-2020' is expected to play a great role in expanding the Free Trade Agreement, increasing bilateral and multilateral business trade and industrial-trade facilities among its member countries and establishing physical and digital services in the region.





