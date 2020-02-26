'No coronavirus patient detected yet in Bangladesh'





Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said no coronavirus case has yet been detected in Bangladesh which is good for the country. He said this while talking to reporters after receiving 500 'Real-time PCR kits' donated by the Chinese government to detect coronavirus.







The minister said, "Our medical teams are working at all the airports and land ports to screen those coming from abroad to prevent the entry of the virus into the country."







Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming handed over the kits to the minister at the Secretariat.After receiving the kits, Zahid Maleque said, "The Bangladesh government has donated some medical equipment to China as a goodwill gesture and the Chinese government, in return, has donated the kits to detect coronavirus."





