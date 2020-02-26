DUCSU VP Nur opens up over videos of Papia's misdeeds





Dhaka University Central Student's Union (DUCSU) Vice President (VP) Nurul Haque Nur has demanded that the names of persons seen in the videos with Shamima Noor Papia, expelled Jubo Mohila League's Narsingdi District unit, be revealed.







In a post on his Facebook page, the DUCSU VP writes, "Why are the names of the influential persons found in the videos of Papia's wrongdoings not being revealed? It is being said that one of the influential persons has done the ultimate harm to her. Will someone inform me of the truth? Papia has been shown arrested in three separate cases for possessing fake currencies, arms and drugs. A Dhaka court placed Papia on a 15-day remand on Monday.





Video clips have been recovered from her possession, where some influential individuals were seen. According to law enforcers, Papia and her husband Mofizur Rahman alias Sumon Chowdhury have made huge fortunes through "trading in drugs and arms, extortion, recruitment fraud and other sorts of embezzlement".







The couple run a gang styled "Q and C" in Narsingdi for extortion, drugs business and maintaining control. Forcing women to do paid sex is another source of their income, said officials involved in the investigation, adding that Papia always kept a presidential suite booked at The Westin Dhaka hotel and had her customers controlled by some young women, who regularly stayed at the hotel as well.





