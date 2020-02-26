'Papia was arrested on PM's orders'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said the RAB arrested Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Noor Papia on orders from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He was talking to reporters after an event marking the signing of an agreement on a project related to Dhaka Elevated Expressway in the city on Tuesday.







Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "The prime minister herself knew about it. She ordered her [Papia's] arrest and trial after investigation." Jubo Mohila League, an associate body of the Awami League, expelled Papia following her arrest on February 22. ="Sparing criminals is not allowed during Sheikh Hasina's tenure. Her government will never allow it in future," he said.





The Awami League leader said the party would discuss changing Jubo Mohila League leadership in closed-door meetings. The organisation's council to elect new leaders is also due in March, he pointed out.





