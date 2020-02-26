Ibrahim Khaled doubtful about ILFSL's future





Bangladesh Bank's former deputy governor Khandaker Ibrahim Khaled has said that sustaining International Leasing and Finance Service Limited (ILFSL) without a special scheme of the central bank would be difficult. ILFSL is registered with the stock markets. Khandaker Ibrahim Khaled is currently holding the post of Chairman of ILFSL.





Khandaker Ibrahim Khaled made this remark on Monday while speaking to the Supreme Court's Appellate Division. However, Bangladesh Bank's Executive Director Shah Alam said that it might be possible to sustain ILFSL by means of restructuring the company and dissolving its present board of directors.





Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain listened to the statements of the concerned officials on Tuesday. The court will give necessary directives on this matter on Wednesday.





A High Court bench ordered the authorities concerned on 21st January to seize the passport of Prashanta Kumar Halder (PK Halder) who was earlier terminated from International Leasing and Finance Services Limited (ILFSL).





The High Court bench consisting of Justice Mohammad Khurshid Alam has also issued directives to Home Secretary to seize the passports of 19 officials of ILFSL including PK Halder's mother, wife and brother. Home Ministry will have to carry out these instructions within fifteen days and inform the court accordingly.





Moreover, the court has ordered not to hand over the cash money, transports and assets of PK Halder and his associates to any person and entities until the cases against them are resolved.





PK Halder is former Managing Director of NRB Global Bank. The court has asked Home Ministry to ensure that PK Halder and his associates cannot leave Bangladesh for any foreign destination.





Seven investors of ILFSL filed this case against PK Halder and others. ILFSL has appointed Bangladesh Bank's former Deputy Governor Khandaker Ibrahim Khaled as the company's Independent Director and Chairman.





Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) also filed a case against PK Halder on 8 January on charges of amassing wealth of 274 crore 91 lakh 55 thousand 355 taka. Allegations show that PK Halder could not show any authentic sources of his income.



