Declare March 7 'Historic National Day': HC





The High Court (HC) on Tuesday ordered authorities concerned to declare March 7 as 'Historic National Day' and issue gazette notification within next one month in this regard.





A High Court division bench comprising Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader passed the order while hearing a writ petition filed in this regard.





The court also ordered the government to construct mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in all districts and upazilas within Mujib Year, reports BSS.





The court also issued a rule asking as to why it shall not pass order to include glorious history of March 7 in primary, secondary, intermediate and varsity curriculum.





Supreme Court lawyer Dr Bashir Ahmed filed the writ and also moved it before the court, while deputy attorney general Abdullah Al Mahmud Bashar appeared for the state.





The High Court on November 20, 2017, had issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain in three weeks as to why March 7 shall not be declared as Historic National Day.





The court in its rule also asked why a stage will not be recreated at the place in Suhrawardy Udyan, where Bangabandhu stood and delivered his historic speech on March 7, 1971, accorded reception to former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and where Pakistani occupation army surrendered to the allied force on December 16, 1971.





The High Court today declared absolute that rule.





