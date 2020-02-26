2 women killed in city road crash





Two women were killed in a road accident in city’s Mohakhali area early Wednesday.





The deceased were identified as Syeda Kachi, 38, daughter of Fazlul Haque and Sonia, 25, daughter of Ruhul Amin of Bhola district.





The accident took place around 1:30am when an unidentified vehicle hit the scooter carrying them near Setu Bhaban, leaving them injured, said duty officer of Banani Police Station Fazal Islam.





Later, they were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the doctors pronounced them dead, said Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost.





Leave Your Comments