Appellate Division upholds HC’s order on ILFSL officials





The Appellate Division on Wednesday upheld the High Court order that had asked confiscating properties, freezing bank accounts and passports of 20 people including Proshanto Kumar Halder, director of International Leasing and Finance Service Ltd (ILFSL).





A three-member bench of the Appellate Division, led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, passed the order after hearing an appeal filed by two depositors of ILFSL.





The High Court had issued its order on January 21. The bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar passed the order after hearing a petition filed by two depositors of ILFSL.





The HC also appointed Khondokar Ibrahim Khaled, former deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank, as independent director and chairman of the company.





The other accused are also officials of ILFSL.





It is alleged that while performing his duties as director at ILFSL, Halder amassed Tk 3,600 crore and laundered the money abroad.

