HC stays graft case trial proceedings against ex-minister Latif Siddique









The High Court on Wednesday stayed for six months the proceedings of a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption (ACC) against former minister Abdul Latif Siddique.





The bench of Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq passed the order after hearing a petition seeking cancellation of the charge framing order.





Advocate Ziad Al Malum stood for Latif Siddique while Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC.





On October 17, 2017, a case was filed with Adamdighi Police Station against Latif Siddique and one Jahanara Rashid for causing the state a loss of Tk 40.7 lakh.





According to case statement, Siddique sold 2.38 acres land of Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation at Dariapur village in Adamdighi upazila to Jahanara without floating a tender.





On February 18, 2018, ACC Assistant Director Md Aminul Islam submitted the charge sheet against him. On June 20 last year, a Bogura court sent Siddique to jail rejecting his bail plea.





The High Court on November 4, 2019, granted the former minister a six-month interim bail in the case.













