Firearms, bomb making materials recovered from Jashore dormitory





Police in a drive seized firearms, ammunition and bomb making materials from a student dormitory at Sheikhhati in the suburb area of the district early Wednesday.





Police also detained 20 students for interrogation from the dormitory.





Mohamamd Maniruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station, said they raided ‘Kazi Chhatrabash’, owned by one Jewel around 10pm.





As soon as police reached the spot, Jewel, accused in seven criminal cases, fled the place with two of his associates.





Police broke into the dormitory and recovered a shutter gun, pistol, five bullets, three sharp weapons, five bombs, bomb making materials, 200 Yaba pills, hemp and two motorbikes.





On February 21, one Rashedul Hasan Rahul was allegedly beaten up by Jewel and his associates over a trifling matter. Rahul’s family filed a case against them on that day.





Police conducted the drive following the case.

