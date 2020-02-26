‘Drug trader’ killed in Kushtia ‘gunfight’





A suspected drug trader was killed in a reported gunfight with police at Bagoan village in Doulatpur upazila early Wednesday.





The deceased was identified as Shahidul Islam alias Shahid, 34, son of Manik Ali of Jamalpur village in the upazila. Police said he was wanted in 14 criminal cases.





SM Arifur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Doulatpur Police Station, said they conducted a drive in the area around 3am acting on a tip-off.





Criminals opened fire as soon as the police team reached the spot, triggering a gun battle.





At one stage, Shahid suffered gunshot wounds. Later, police took him to a local hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.





A pistol, two bullets and 50 bottles of Phensedyl were recovered from the spot.

Leave Your Comments