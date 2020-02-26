Fishing trawler capsizes in Meghna; all fishermen rescued

A fishing trawler capsized in the Meghna River on Monday night after it was caught in a storm.

However, all the seven fishermen of the trawler were rescued alive.

Those rescued are Awlad Hossain, 40, Noor Mohammad, 55, Alam Hawlader, 50, Billa Sardar, 25, Moktar Bepary, 23, Quadir Majhi, 19, and Abu Kalam Sarkar, 16. All of them hail from Sakhipur upazila in Shariatpur.

River Police sources said the fishermen were returning home after selling fish in a local market when their trawler overturned around 9pm after being caught in the storm at estuary of the Meghna and Dakatia rivers.

River police and local fishermen rescued Awlad and Noor Mohammad immediately afterwards and the rest five were rescued from Haimchar Bhairabi area as they were washed away by the wave.

