Khalid Mahmud indicted in drug case

A Dhaka court on Wednesday framed charges against expelled organising secretary of Jubo League’s Dhaka South unit Khalid Mahmud Bhuiyan in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act.

Judge of the 3rd Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Court Md Rabiul Islam passed the order and fixed April 1 to start the formal trial with the deposition of witnesses.

When the judge read out the charges to Khalid, he pleaded not guilty.

Khalid, also president of Fakirerpool Youngmen’s Club, was arrested from Gulshan on September 18, 2019 by Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) members for running an illegal casino in the club.

Three firearms – one of them illegal – along with bullets, and Yaba pills were seized from him.

The arrest was made after a Rab mobile court detained 142 people from the casino and seized Tk 24 lakh in cash, foreign liquor and casino boards.