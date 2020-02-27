Diner Sheshe





"I met Khushi online in 2012. We were 12 years old, huge Alia Bhatt fans and a part of a Twitter fan club. We'd DM each other all the time and became friends -- it was so easy to talk to her!





When I was confused about my career and had boy problems, she was there for me throughout. She'd call and text me every hour to say, 'We'll figure this out!' or 'You're amazing! Anyone would be lucky to have you!' She even made a 7 day plan of action to help me! And for my birthday, she gathered cute messages from all my friends and collated them!





But soon, we drifted apart. She got busy getting into medical school while I was caught up with college -- we'd speak only once or twice a week.





The next text I got changed everything: 'I'm Khushi didi's brother. She had a car accident and passed away.' I replied, 'What sort of a prank is this?' I asked so many questions, he blocked me.





Immediately I contacted our common friends and one of them found an article about her accident. When I read it, I couldn't believe it! I locked myself in my room, reading our chats and listening to her voice notes. For days I was in denial until one night I realized that I'd never speak to her again. It hit me like a ton of bricks and I broke down, crying the whole night.





It's been 3 months since -- everyday I go back to when she would ask me to get on video call just so we could see each other and I'd tell her I was too busy. In our last conversation, she was so excited for the future, she told me, 'Everything is going to be great! Just believe in yourself!' I was so thankful for her -- but I can never tell her how much she meant to me.







As much as I want to have that one last conversation, I can't and that breaks me. It's made me realize that you're never too busy for your loved ones, so now, I'm constantly calling everyone I know. Life's short and not a single person should be taken for granted -- so pick up your phone and make that call… do it today.





Humans of Bombay, Fb

