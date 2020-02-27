Worldwide waffling





Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has opened the door to giving security agencies more powers to fight foreign interference after the nation's domestic spy boss revealed a "sleeper" agent secretly operated in the country for years before being caught. The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age has been told by sources within the Morrison government that additional foreign interference laws have not been ruled out, following warnings from security agencies that more powers may be needed to counter the unprecedented threat posed by foreign agents.









Kobe Bryant's widow has submitted a wrongful death complaint against the helicopter company that operated the flight that killed her husband, daughter and seven others. Vanessa Bryant submitted a 72-page complaint for damages Island Express Helicopters, Inc., to the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday, court documents show. It is unclear how long the review will take before the documents are officially filed. Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in the Jan. 26 helicopter crash in Southern California while en route to Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy. The Sikorsky S-76B plunged into a steep hillside in Calabasas, killing everyone on board, including the pilot, Ara Zobayan.













The government has been accused of bungling a bid to lure electric car giant Tesla to Greater Manchester. It is understood ministers tried to entice the huge American company to set up a huge new manufacturing plant at the 'Northern Gateway' site in Heywood. The 600,000 square metre-plot near the M62 is believed to have been the only UK site of the scale required for Tesla's purposes. However, the firm, headed by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, ultimately opted to base its Gigafactory Europe operation in Berlin.













Life expectancy has stalled for the first time in more than 100 years and even reversed for the most deprived women in society, according to a landmark review which shows the gap in health inequalities is yawning even wider than it did a decade ago, in large part due to the impact of cuts linked to the government's austerity policies. Sir Michael Marmot's review, 10 years after he warned that growing inequalities in society would lead to worse health, reveals a shocking picture across England, which he says is no different to the rest of the UK and could have been prevented. The government has not taken the opportunity to improve people's lives and life chances over the last 10 years, the report says.



