'No political motive behind carnival incident'

People light candles as they attend a commemoration outside a church, the day after a car ploughed into a Carnival parade, injuring several people in Volkmarsen, Germany on Tuesday. -Reuters



German authorities are ruling out that the man who plowed a car into a carnival parade on Monday, injuring some 60 people including children, was driven by a political or ideological motive, Germany's Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Wednesday.





A spokesman for prosecutors said they were still investigating all possibilities.German prosecutors and police said the suspect, a 29-year-old German citizen, had been arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide. The motive remained unclear and investigators were looking into all possibilities, they added.





"This is a terrible day, this is a terrible deed," said Peter Beuth, interior minister of Hesse, the western German state where Volkmarsen is located. A third of those injured were children, he said, and police still had no indication of the possible motive."It can be assumed that it was intentional," police spokesman Henning Hinn said at the scene.



where debris from the carnival littered the ground and a silver Mercedes-Benz car that appeared to have been involved was taped off by police.He said eight to 10 of around 30 people injured were seriously hurt. "Among those who are seriously injured are children, unfortunately," he added. Bild newspaper said some of the injuries were life-threatening.





German news website HNA cited witnesses saying the man appeared to have targeted children and had driven "at full throttle" into the crowd, which had gathered for a traditional procession ahead of the Christian season of Lent."People were coming towards me, crying," Bild newspaper quoted local county commissioner Reinhard Kubat as saying.





"There were mainly injured children in the street, but also older people. Children came up to me and said it sounded like 'Plop, plop, plop' whenever the car ran over a person."Police called off all carnival parades in Hesse as a precautionary measure, but said they were not aware of any danger elsewhere in Germany. "We have no specific indications of an ongoing threat," police said.





---Reuters, Frankfurt





