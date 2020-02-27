3k residents in Hubei have contacted govt for help: HK

Community workers and volunteers wearing face masks sort and pack groceries from a supermarket purchased through group orders following supermarkets stop selling to individuals, in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province,



The Hong Kong government said on Wednesday around 3,000 of its residents currently in mainland China's Hubei province, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, have made contact and it has given them until Friday to register to return home.





More than 500 were in the province's Wuhan city, the government said. Any residents who returned to Hong Kong would need to be quarantined for 14 days, it added.Hong Kong has 90 cases of the virus, which has killed two people in the city. The government has turned some public housing into quarantine facilities as it struggles to find adequate space.





Hong Kong has offered almost $10bn in cash handouts to residents to counter the economic fallout of the coronavirus as global concern over the disease dragged Asian markets lower on Wednesday after a renewed sell-off on Wall Street.





In his budget on Wednesday, Paul Chan, Hong Kong finance minister, said his government would award HK$10,000 ($1,280) to permanent residents of the territory whose finances had been hit by the spread of the virus and by last year's prolonged street protests. China, where the virus began, has already offered cash and free transport to workers in an effort to restart its economy.



"The social incidents in the past months and the novel coronavirus epidemic have dealt a heavy blow to Hong Kong's economy," Mr Chan said, referring to anti-government protests. He now expected Hong Kong's economy to contract by up to 1.5 per cent in 2020. The finance minister also forecast a budget deficit of $139.1bn for 2020-2021, accounting for 4.8 per cent of gross domestic product, which would be the largest deficit on record.





---Reuters, Hong Kong

