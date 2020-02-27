



George H. Hitchings was an American doctor who was one of the co-recipients of the 1988 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. He was renowned for his medical research, especially his groundbreaking work on chemotherapy. His works paved the way for the development of life-saving drugs to treat diseases like leukemia, gout, and disorders of the human immunity system. Born into a loving family in Washington, he enjoyed a happy childhood for a few years before his father was stricken with an incurable illness. After a prolonged battle for his life, he died when George was just 12 years old. The illness and untimely death of his father had a profound impact on the young boy and he decided to become a doctor on growing up. Intelligent and determined, he made his way into the University of Washington as a premedical student in 1923.



