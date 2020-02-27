



Tanzil Zia







A leap year is a calendar year containing an additional day added to keep the calendar year synchronized with the astronomical or seasonal year.







Because seasons and astronomical events do not repeat in a whole number of days, calendars that have the same number of days in each year drift over time with respect to the event that the year is supposed to track. By inserting an additional day into the year, the drift can be corrected.







The name "leap year" probably comes from the fact that while a fixed date in the Gregorian calendar normally advances one day of the week from one year to the next, the day of the week in the 12 months following the leap day will advance two days due to the extra day.







For example, in the Gregorian calendar, each leap year has 366 days instead of 365, by extending February to 29 days rather than the common 28. These extra days occur in years which are multiples of four.







The observed and calculated versions of the Islamic calendar do not have regular leap days, even though both have lunar months containing 29 or 30 days, generally in alternating order.







However, the tabular Islamic calendar used by Islamic astronomers during the Middle Ages and still used by some Muslims does have a regular leap day added to the last month of the lunar year in 11 years of a 30-year cycle. This additional day is found at the end of the last month, Dhu 'l-Hijja, which is also the month of the Hajj.







29 days in February, 366 days in the 2020 calendar. I had a vague notion of why we have a leap year (to play catch up), but thought it was time to really see why these leap years take place.





First, we have to go back to the birth of the Gregorian Calendar. That was back in 1582 and is still used throughout most of the world today. It created the irregular schedule of our months, the seven-day week, and the number of weeks per year. It replaced the Julian Calendar, which is still used in a few spots.







The problem with the calendar named after Julius Caesar himself, was that it lost touch with the equinoxes and would drift. The Julian used 365 days. Caesar's calendar also used leap years, but his formula, which we'll get to in a second, created way too many. But, isn't 365 days what we use now? Technically, it's 365.2425 days for the Earth to circle the sun. If you only have 365 days a year, that quarter of a day adds up quickly.







The Gregorian Calendar is to align the calendar year with the actual year - which is defined by the time it takes Earth to circle the sun, 365 days, 5 hours, 48 minutes and 46 seconds. Now the math part. If all calendar years contained exactly 365 days, they would start to drift from the actual year by approximately one day every four years.







Eventually, July would come and you'd be wondering why it snowed again. That wouldn't be good. The Gregorian Calendar allowed dates to commonly hit astronomical events such as equinoxes and solstices.







Why are equinoxes and solstices important? Each year, the Earth hits a certain spot and angle in relation to the Sun, that sets the seasons. At the Winter Solstice (which is 12/21/20 this year), those of us in Minnesota are as far from the Sun as we get all year. Days are the shortest we get all year.







If the calendar doesn't align properly, we'd be moving that Winter Solstice by approx. 1/4 of a day each year. After 100 years (relatively short amount of time in Earth years), Winter solstice would already occur a month late. Within 300 years, Winter Solstice would be in spring.







This graphic from NASA gives you an idea how we line up with the Sun at those important times. The leap year allows us to stay within those. There is actually a complicated way to calculate leap years. It's not just "do it every four years", which was the problem Caesar had.







In the Gregorian calendar, three criteria must be taken into account to identify leap years, according to timeanddate.com:





The year can be evenly divided by 4. If the year can be evenly divided by 100, it is not a leap year, unless. The year is also evenly divisible by 400. Then it is a leap year. According to these rules, the years 2000 and 2400 are leap years, while 1800, 1900, 2100, 2200, 2300 and 2500 are not leap years. Simple, Isn't it?







Since within a four-year span the slippage is minimal just about a day total, one day is added to February in the years that are mathematically determined to be leap years. By adding that day and using 366 days in a leap year, the calendar and actual year remain more-or-less in alignment. And we can keep winter where it belongs, right here in winter.





The writer works with The Asian Age

