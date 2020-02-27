Accommodation crisis hampers academic progress at CU

In front of Shaheed Abdur Rab Hall at Chittagong University. -AA





A great number of students of Chittagong University (CU) are facing serious accommodation crisis as the authority failed to provide seats to them at respective dormitories. Most of the students at CU usually come from different districts of the country, hence they don't have other options to reside but halls.





The first and second year honours students are facing the worst as after getting admission in the university, they are not provided with accommodation facilities.







However, many students who have link with the student leaders can manage seats in halls. But these students are compelled to take part in the processions and other political proram set by the leaders. Besides, many students, who completed their post graduation degrees from the university, are still occupying seats in halls, adding salt into the wounds.





Apart from them, outsiders blessed by student leaders also grab a large number of rooms of the halls and stay there under the very nose of university authority. As a result, the academic activities of the first and second year students are being affected badly fading their dream away into dark.





The female students of Chittagong University on Sunday staged a sit-in program demanding allotment of seats of Jononetri Sheikh Hasina Hall and an official notice about it within October 20.



Witnesses said over one hundred female students took position in front of the main gate of the university around 10:30 am demanding seat allotment of the hall. The students said the work on Jononetri Sheikh Hasina Hall began four years back but the authorities concerned have not yet allotted seats to the students attached to it.



They said they are now staying in another dormitory as guest but the authorities concerned are not paying any heed to their call. Contacted, Rezaul Karim, assistant proctor of the university, said there are 750 seats in the hall and the students did not get seat allotment as development work is undergoing there. The results of seat allotment will be announced on November 3 while the students will be allowed to live in the hall on November 5, he said.





Accommodation crisis at Chittagoing University, the country's leading institution for higher studies, has been more acute in recent years, hampering academic activities seriously. Nearly 20,000 students of the university have been facing severe accommodation problem due to lack of adequate number of seats in its dormitories.





But it is practically inadequate compared to the number of students. Apart from the students who are living with their families in the city, the number of seats is quite less compared to the number of students. Naturally, thousands of students are facing acute housing crisis and the situation has emerged as a unbearable torment for them.





In order to provide housing facility for students, the CU authorities have established dormitories. According to the university authorities, a student can become a residential student when he enters the third year.





The hall administration arranged seats for valid students from third year to master's level, but students start entering the dormitories after their admission into the university as freshman, using the influence of political leaders and try to cope with hazardous situation because of their poor family background. As a result, at least 7-8 students are to live together in a room in unbearable torment. and this room is called 'mass room'.





The students in a 'mass room' are to live in unbearable torment during the summer. Due to intense summer heat and in absence of ceiling fan, most students in 'mass room' are forced to spend their night in the balcony of the dormitory, canteen or mosque for escaping severe summer heat.





Sha Amanat Hall is such a dormitory where housing crisis is more severe than other halls. Bappi, a freshman at SA Hall, said, "It is very difficult to stay in the balcony of his dormitory, amid intense summer heat. On rainy days, we cannot stay here because our beds get wet in rain water due to openness."





The situation is also same for girl students. A large number of them are facing accommodation problems. Most of the girl students are living in different places of the city due to lack of accommodation facilities. It is very expensive to continue studies staying outside the campus.





More than four fifths, or 83 percent, of the students of Chittagong University live outside the campus spending more money as the administration has failed to provide them with adequate accommodation facilities. Students are growing in number over the years but the number of seats in dormitories remained unchanged.





Currently over 24,000 students are enrolled in the university, but only 4,278 could stay in the nine halls six for males and three for females and one hostel where both male and female students reside in separate portions.





The accommodation crisis is compounded with the arrival of new batches as old students keep staying in the halls because of session jams, according to students and teachers.





Female students, especially the fresher's, are the worst sufferers. At present, 100 female students cram into five rooms, popularly known as "gono rooms", in the three female dormitories.





Farjana Akter Trisha, a geography and environmental studies student, said, "I am staying with 11 other students in a gono room at Shamsunnahar Hall, which is suitable for only four."





Because of the hall crisis, the majority have to live in off-campus houses, hostels or messes, spending Tk 5,000 to Tk 6,000 including food cost per month, which is double the amount a resident student has to spare Tk 2,000 to Tk 2,500. But problems follow them there too.





Staying in a private hostel in Zero Point area, Jannatul Mawa said, "We regularly face water shortages here. It does not even have any hygienic bathroom or toilet." Saddam Hossain, an accounting and information system student living in the city's Al Falah alley, said, "I have to depend on private tuitions for paying my mess rent as my family is not well off.





Meanwhile, the shuttle trains that could carry around 13,500 students in nine one-way trips are unable to transport all off-campus students because of low capacity and overcrowding, particularly during the rush hours.





Sarwar Kamal, a third year journalism student, said, "I miss classes often as I fail to get a seat or a little room to stand in the shuttle train due to a huge rush of students."





According to the Chittagong University (CU) Act 1973, the university was supposed to be fully residential. But the university authorities could not ensure accommodation facilities even in 50 years of its establishment in 1966.





When contacted, Proctor said seats in the hall will be allotted in November, he said, adding that a four-story extension to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall is under construction, with a capacity to accommodate 460 more.





Moreover, two more new halls, one each for male and female students, will be built, and they will mitigate the accommodation crisis, he said.







Leave Your Comments