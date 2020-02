The final year masters - regular, irregular, private, grade improvement, MA, MSS, MBA and MSC examinations- under academic year 2018 under National University (NU) will begin on March 28, said a NU press release. The examinations will start at 2 pm every day while the examinations will start at 9 am during Ramadan month, reports BSS. The details regarding examinations will be available at the National University website www.nu.ac.bd.

