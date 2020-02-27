Plaintiff testifies against GK Shamim





A court on Wednesday started recording depositions in an arms case against contractor Golam Kibria Shamim alias GK Shamim and seven of his bodyguards. The other seven accused in the case are- Delwar Hossain, Murad Hossain, Jahidul Islam, Shahidul Islam, Kamal Hossain, Samsad Hossain and Aminul Islam.







Plaintiff of the case and RAB-1 DAD Mizanur Rahman testified on Wednesday as first prosecution witness and was later cross-examined by the defence but they failed to conclude. Dhaka 3rd Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Robiul Alam then adjourned the hearing till March 30. The court on January 28 framed charges in the case against the eight accused.



Earlier on October 27, 2019, investigation officer and RAB-1 sub-inspector Shekhar Chandra Mallik filed charge sheet in the case. A mobile court of the RAB led by Executive Magistrate Sarwar Alam surrounded Shamim's business office at Niketan and conducted the raid in the afternoon of September 20, 2019.







Shamim, who used to con people by identifying himself as a leader of Jubo League, was detained along with his seven bodyguards and around Taka two crore in cash and Fixed Deposit Receipt (FDR) of about Taka 165 crore were seized from his capital's Niketan office. Apart from the money, the elite anti-crime force also recovered illegal firearms, ammunition and drugs from Shamim's office.



