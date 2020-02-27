'Keep working to ingrain Bangabandhu in youth minds'

Dhaka University Bangabandhu Chair Professor and Bangladesh Bank former Governor Dr Atiur Rahman speaking at a book launching event at Unnayan Shamannay conference room in the capital on Wednesday. -AA





Dhaka University Bangabandhu Chair Professor and Bangladesh Bank former Governor Dr Atiur Rahman said the youth of Bangladesh are eager to learn about Bangabandhu's politics, his life, work and philosophy. I want to continue working to quench their thirst to learn about Bangabandhu. At the same time I want to enlighten the readers of West Bengal about Bangabandhu.





Dr Atiur said these at a book launching event written by him titled 'Bangabandhu Bangladesher Proticchobi' held at Unnayan Shamannay conference room in the capital on Wednesday.







The book has been jointly published by Sampark Publishers from Kolkata and Gourob Publishers from Dhaka. The book was inaugurated by eminent cultural personality Syed Hasan Imam and renowned folk-lore researcher and Bangladesh National Museum Chairman Shamsuzzaman Khan. Among others, Sunandan Roy Choudhuy from Sampark Publishers, SM Iftekhar Mahmud from Gourob Publishers, researchers, intellectuals, and media professionals were present at the event.





Shamsuzzaman Khan said that the book will fill the void of not having quality books written on Bangabandhu to a significant extent. He opined that this book on the one hand, will meet the demands of the researchers and on the other hand, will be able to cater to the demand of the general readers.





Hasan Imam said- "Dr Atiur has successfully presented an objective review of the life and works of Bangabandhu in this book. Such research-based works are of critical importance to ensure that Bangabandhu is rightly presented to the mass."







