Nur demands cancellation of Modi's invitation

Chattra Adhikar Parishad on Wednesday brought out a procession demanding the cancellation of Narendra Modi's invitation at the most awaited birth centenary function of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. -AA





Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) vice-president Nurul Haque Nur demanded cancellation of Narendra Modi's invitation at the most awaited birth centenary function of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Otherwise, the student community of Bangladesh will shed their blood to hold Modi's arrival in the land of Bangladesh, said VP Nur.





Nur came up with these remarks on Wednesday while speaking at a rally in the capital protesting violent attacks and harassments on the agitators who are demonstrating for religious harmony and claiming annihilation of citizenship amendment act (CAA) in India.







He said Bangabandhu is not only a leader of Awami League, also an undisputed leader of all Bangladeshi people from all strata of life, despite of their different political identities and views.







Terming Modi as 'communal riotous' and 'butcher of Gujrat' Nur said, "If Modi joins this great leader's birth centenary as chief guest, it will be insulting for both Bangabandhu and the people of Bangladesh." Chattra Adhikar Parishad has organized the protest rally at Dhaka University's Raju sculpture on Wednesday afternoon. After the protest rally, they paraded through the important streets of the campus. Around 200 students have participated in it.







DUCSU Social Affairs secretary Akhter Hossain, convener of Chhatra Adhikar Parishad Hassan Al Mamun, joint convener Md Rashed Khan, joint convener Faruk Hasan, Chhatra Adhikar Parishad DU chapter president Bin Yamin Molla among others, were also present in the demonstration.

