Amrita to start a new project





Actor Amrita Chattopadhyay is all set to start a new Bengali film from the first week of March. The name of the film is 'Rohoshyomoy', a thriller, directed by Soumya and Supriyo. The story of the film revolves around two couples, who are also very good friends and live in the same locality. Soon their lives took a turn with some dramatic incidents and a police officer, played by Sashwata Chatterjee, comes to their rescue. "I am playing the character of one of the friends named Esha opposite Anindya Chatterjee," Amrita added. Besides them, Sayani Ghosh and Aryaa are also working in the film. The shoot will take place in and around Kolkata.



Leave Your Comments