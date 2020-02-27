Salman's third attempt to launch Isabelle





There is no doubt that the woman who matters the most for Salman besides his mothers (Salma and Helen) and sisters is Katrina Kaif. She has been an integral part of the Khan parivar for more than two decades. Hence it was only natural that Isabelle Kaif, Katrina's sister, be launched by none other than Salman. Salman dutifully designated himself to be the presenter of Isabelle's debut film 'Dr Cabbie', an Indo-Canadian production starring the talented young actor Vinay Virmani. Isabelle had a supporting part in the film. When she moved to Mumbai, Salman spoke to T Series for her Bollywood launch in 'Time To Dance' alongside another of Salman's protégés Sooraj Panchali. Almost complete, 'Time To Dance' has been more-or-less shelved. Not the one to give up, Salman has now roped in his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma(who made his unsuccessful debut in 2017's 'Loveratri' produced by Salman) to co-star with Isabelle in the war drama Kwatha. Karan Lalit Bhutani directs this film which is officially not produced by Salman."



