Mahdiyah's music captivates audience





Star couple Nayeem and Shabnaz's daughter Mahdiyah Naim. She has made herself into a singer rather than following her parents and taking the role of acting. Mahadia has already become popular by releasing many songs. She is known to everyone by her name other than the identity of her parents.





Mahdiyah is studying at the Aga Khan School in Uttara of the capital. At this school, occasionally students are invited to perform at Aga Khan to inspire students interested in music. In that continuation, the students of DPS, Southbridge, Scholastica and Aga Khan School participated in an event, which was organized by 'SKS School of Rock'.





On that day, two band teams, one Nemesis and the other Arbovirus, came to the school to judge how the musicians were singing. Arbovirus drummer Nafiz is a former student of Aga Khan School. At one stage of the program, Mahdiyah and her band 'Monochrome' took the stage. Basically, they represent the Aga Khan School. On stage, Mahdiyah performed Bon Jovi's 'It My Life' and Bad Wolves' 'Zombie'. More than seven hundred guests and other performers were impressed with the performance of Mahdiyah and her band.





About this, Mahdiyah Naim said, "The day was really an exception. That is why it was so nice to perform there. It's true that the more the gallery is full of audience, the better is the performance. The participation of everyone's chorus in my songs has encouraged me to perform. Everyone please pray for us."

Leave Your Comments