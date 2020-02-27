Madhevere earns maiden call-up against Bangladesh





The 19-year-old all-rounder Wesley Madhevere has earned a maiden international call-up to the Zimbabwe side, as the Zimbabwe Cricket has announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match One Day International (ODI) series against Bangladesh on Wednesday.





Chamu Chibhabha will lead the Zimbabwe side in the upcoming ODI series against Bangladesh starting March 1 in Sylhet - the venue will also host the remaining two matches of the series on March 3 and 6 before the two T20Is on March 9 and 11 will be played in Dhaka.





Madhevere has been given the opportunity after he impressed both bat and ball in the last three ICC Under-19 World Cups and most recently in South Africa.





Zimbabwe national selector Prosper Utseya said of Madhevere's selection: "Wesley is one of the most exciting talents to emerge from Zimbabwe in recent years and his massive potential has been on show at the last three ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup tournaments.



including the recent one in South Africa."





He further added, "His call-up is well-deserved and it is very encouraging to see him in line for his international debut as we look to continue gradually blooding in younger players into our senior national team."





Noteworthy, Sean Williams, who missed the one-off Test because of the birth of his daughter, has returned to the Zimbabwe side along with Tinashe Kamunhukamwe and Richmond Mutumbami for the Bangladesh ODIs starting next week.





Prince Masvaure, Kevin Kasuza, Regis Chakabva, Victor Nyauchi, and Brian Mudzinganyama, who were part of the one-off Test, have not been part of Zimbabwe's ODI squad against the Tigers.





Zimbabwe Squad:





Chamu Chibhabha (captain), Sikandar Raza Butt, Craig Ervine, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Timycen Maruma, Christopher Mpofu, Carl Mumba, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Richmond Mutumbami (wicketkeeper), Ainsley Ndlovu, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Charlton Tshuma, Sean Williams





Leave Your Comments