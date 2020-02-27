Majestic Masters seal AIUB Premier League Cricket title

Majestic Masters cricket team celebrating with trophy after beating BBA Bravers in the final match of Inter-Department Cricket Tournament "AIUB Premier League Cricket Tournament 2020" in the AIUB play ground in AIUB Campus at Kuril, Dhaka. -AIUB





Majestic Masters clinched the title of the week-long Inter-Department Cricket Tournament "AIUB Premier League Cricket Tournament 2020" of American International University - Bangladesh (AIUB) after beating BBA Bravers in the final in the AIUB play ground in AIUB Campus at Kuril, Dhaka.





By scoring 437 Runs and 9 wickets Azmir became the Best Batsman and Man of the tournament. By taking 10 wickets Munna became the Best Bowler. Raqeeb from the Champion team was selected as the Man of the Match in the Final.







After the final match, Pro Vice Chancellor of AIUB distributed the trophies and prizes to the players in the Sports Complex of AIUB. Faculty members, officials of AIUB and a large number of students were also present and enjoyed the final match and the prize distribution program.

