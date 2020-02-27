Vettori gives tips to WC winning U19 stars

Bangladesh spin bowling consultant Daniel Vettori giving tips to the World Cup winning Under-19 players on Wednesday. -Collected

Bangladesh spin bowling consultant Daniel Vettori met with the World Cup winning Under-19 players on Wednesday and gave some tips them to develop their game more.





After meeting with the players, Vettori however looked pleased as he found that these cricketers could take the Bangladesh cricket in new height.





The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is set to form a team with the U19 players to nurse and develop them more for the next two years. They will be in a residential camp in those two years and will be trained by various famous coaches. Vettori was the first one to meet them and shared his experience with those players.





He believes every guy here has the ability to take their game in the next level like Nayeem Hasan or Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who also came from the Under-19 system.





"My role here is to help out not only the international players but also the young developing guys," Vettori said on Wednesday.





"And the messages are very similar and the bowlers are very similar and they are very skilled. And that's the very pleasing things, I mean they are on the skill level like this guys have, if you look at the likes of Nayeem couple of years ago he was a player of U-19's and it's good to see how quickly he developed and how skillful he is, so I'm pretty lucky that I get to work with such good bowlers," Vettroi, considered as one of the greats, the New Zealand cricket has ever produced remarked.





Vettori doesn't believe that he should bring up a wholesale change to their bowling style rather he wants them to maintain some process to become little bit better for the time being.





"Actually there is nothing to bring huge amount of changes. I am just giving them some understanding of how they can be a little bit better. Majority of them have good knowledge that they have to perform," the former left-arm spinner pointed out.





He heaped shower of praise on the spinners Hasan Murad and Tanvir Islam but insisted that they need to work hard.





"They (Hasan Murad & Tanvir Islam) bowled really well. I think bowling in the net is different than the game. Getting the chance to work with them here then see them in the game is the most important thing and that's the thing I. I think for the moment it's just getting to know them, getting to know their skills and strength."





Bangladesh's Nayeem Hasan contributed in the side's Test victory over Zimbabwe with his career-best match figure 9-152. Vettori was pleased to see his determination in the game.





"There are not many spinners who can do what Nayeem done. He has done it in such a young age. You know Taijul is pretty old, Miraj is young as well, so I think these guys are really talented spinners and they can always get better," The Kiwi great concluded.

