Conference on small business held

Business Finance for the Poor in Bangladesh (BFP-B) , a £25m financial sector reform program funded UK Aid and managed by Nathan Associates organized "Action-Framing Conference: Transforming Financial Market for Small Businesses" at a hotel in the capital on Wednesday.







State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam graced the event as the chief guest. Financial Institutions Division Senior Secretary Ashadul Islam was also present. Shahriar Alam discussed the significance of making financial accessibility and developing national funds more accessible and universally available.





He addressed the importance of gaining trust and its correlation to the increment in domestic demands of the overall market. It sped up the process of decreasing the informational gap that hinder growth in most rural areas Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor and BFP-B project leader Ahmed Jamal inaugurated the event with his welcome remarks.







He talked about the phenomenal positive changes and the positive impacts they have achieved over the past decade for small enterprises, resulting in 8 percent of growth in GDP in this year and highlighting 50 percent of the total lending where towards empowering women through creating feasible entrepreneurship.







The day-long event comprised of four panel discussion sessions where panelists discussed harnessing digital transformation for improving Bangladesh's financial landscape, adopting omni-channel distribution model in Bangladesh, creating a blended finance architecture for catalyzing impact investment and the role of market facilitators to further catalyze policy reforms and private sector investment.







The event concluded by awarding public and private sector innovators for their contribution in driving the SME agenda. DFID Bangladesh Acting Country Representative Jim McAlpine and Eamon Cassidy, Managing Director of Nathan Associates, London were present as special guests at the event among other International and GOB high officials.





BFP-B, has worked with the Government of Bangladesh, regulators, commercial financial institutions, and technology companies to disrupt their business environment, and make real the commercial business case to expand finance for small business in Bangladesh - not through compulsion and compliance but through incentives and enablement.



