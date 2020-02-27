FBCCI for closer business ties with Brazil

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Sheikh Fazle Fahim talking to Brazilian ambassador in Dhaka Joao Tabajara de Oliveira at Federation Bahaban.

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) on Wednesday laid emphasis on closer business ties between Bangladesh and Brazil through reducing communication gap for mutual benefit.







A new era of cooperation could explore a better business-to-business understanding if Bangladesh and the South American nation could exploit their potentials, said Sheikh Fazle Fahim, President of the umbrella platform of the trade bodies in Bangladesh.





Fahim passed the remarks while Joao Tabajara de Oliveira, Brazilian ambassador in Dhaka, met him at Federation Bahaban, said a press release, reports BSS. He said Bangladeshi businesses are eager to explore opportunities in Brazil, which is a member of the five-nation forum of emerging markets-BRICS.





BRICS comprises of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, representing 42 percent of the world's population, 23 percent of the global GDP and 30 percent of the territory.







The chief of the apex trade body also stressed the need for visits of bilateral delegations, signing MoUs in various sectors and finally organizing a Bangladesh-Brazil Summit.







FBCCI would continue to explore potentials for more co-operations with Brazil through private sectors' engagement, exchange of business delegations, workshops and seminars, he added. The Brazilian Ambassador, in response, expressed his willingness to work together to upgrade its business relations with Bangladesh.





Focusing on cotton, a much needed product for Bangladesh's textile industry, he said their cotton is much cheaper than American cotton, but the quality is almost same.





Joao Tabajara said Bangladesh can forge cooperation in the information technology sector too, while Brazil is also producing "eco-friendly cement" for construction that does not need much water. He said Brazil has a burgeoning recycling sector, an area where the two nations can explore more together.





FBCCI Senior Vice-President Md Muntakim Ashraf, Vice-presidents Rezaul Karim Reznu and Mir Nizam Uddin Ahmed, directors Sujib Ranjan Dash and Mehdi Ali were also present.

