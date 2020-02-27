Bourses continue bearish trend

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) closed on Wednesday extending losing streak as worried investors continued sell-off sectors specific issues.





The broad index, DSEX closed at 4549.11 points on Wednesday with a loss of 72.08 points or 1.55 percent.Besides, the two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went down by 33.26 points and 9.61 points to settle at 1517.70 points and 1060.31 points respectively.





On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 166,362 trades were executed in Wednesday's trading session with a trading volume of 252.04 million securities.





Market turnover, another crucial indicator, stood at Taka 6.27 billion, which was lower over previous day's mark of Taka 6.29 billion.Losers took a strong lead over gainers as out of 356 issues traded, 84 securities gained price while 226 declined and 46 remained unchanged.





The top 10 gainers were Central Pharma, National Feed Mill, CVOPRL, Bengal Windsor, Hamid Fabrics, VFS Thread Dying, Ring Shine, Khulna Printing and Packaging, Yeakin Polymer and Deshbandhu Polymer.





Grameenphone topped the turnover chart followed by Indo-Bangla Pharma, VFS Thread Dying, Brac Bank, National Polymer, Rangpur Dairy and Food, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, Orion Infusion, Square Pharma and Golden Harvest.





The top 10 losers were Brac Bank, ILFSL, Northern, Standard Ceramic, RAK Ceramic, Zeal Bangla, Bank Asia, FAS Finance, Saiham Textile and Esquire Knit.On the other hand, port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed at red extending the losing trend of previous day.





CSCX and CASPI declined by 128.36 points and 207.81 points to stand at 8455.40 points and 13941.11 points respectively.At CSE, a total of 15,362,542 shares and mutual fund of 250 companies were traded, of which 81 issues advanced while 140 declined and 29 issues remained unchanged.

