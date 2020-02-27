Who is benefited by border killings?

BSF personnel arrested cattle smugglers and seized animals near the India-Bangladesh border at Basirhat, West Bengal.-File Photo: ANI





Bangladesh shares its 4,096-km international border with India where the border runs along West Bengal for 2,216 km, Assam263 km, Meghalaya 443 km, Tripura 856 km and Mizoram 318 km. Bangladesh-India border is characterized by topographies like plains, river-bed, hills, forest and many cultivation as well as settlements till the last inch of the border.







Bangladesh has 32 border districts whilst India has five border provinces. While economic relations betweenthe two countries have been growing rapidly since the early 1990s but the borders are also troubled due to smuggling of cattle, gold, drugs, arms and ammunition, human trafficking etc, a major challenge for the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). Often, there are allegations of border killing while protecting the border by BSF of India.





An eight-foot-high fence of barbed wire, electrified in some stretches, runs along roughly 70 percent of this border. The fence along its border with Bangladesh is aimed primarily at keeping Bangladeshi migrants from entering India. The decision to build a fence to keep them out was made in the 1980s when the issue of Bangladeshi migration turned politically explosive in the northeast Indian state of Assam.







BSF is facing a lot of challenges along Indo-BD border mainly in West Bengal due to its vulnerability for cattle smuggling, fence breaches and attack on BSF duty personnel by miscreants/cattle syndicates of both the countries.





The peculiar nature of the border, crisscrossed with rivers/nullahs, char lands and thickly populated border areas sometimes up to zero line increases the vulnerability further. Border population which has ethnic similarity on both sides, often indulge in smuggling activities for easy money.





The Indian government has to deal with cross border smuggling particularly cattle's. Low key handlers mostly living in border areas carry out most of the trans-shipment of the cattle across the borders. There are about 68 smuggling corridors and 149 sensitive villages on the West Bengal border alone. Cattle smuggling is a highly profitable business for the people living on both sides of the border.







This trade is illegal in India but the moment the cattle traders enter Bangladesh then they can pay the custom charges and the trade becomes legalized.In the Bangladesh India border region there is a huge market of cattle. Bangladesh has a market of more than 500million US dollars which cannot be served by domestic supply alone. Moreover during the holy occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, the demand for cattle increases manifold. An estimated 1.5 million cows are moved across the border each year.







A calf sells for Tk 40,000 during the Eid-ul-Azha in Bangladesh, while the price on the Indian side is around Tk 2,500 to Rs 3,500. Fully-grown cattle sell for Tk 80,000 to Tk 1.15 lakh during the Eid in Bangladesh, while Indian prices of bovine are about Tk 45,000. Cross-border trade of cattle is estimated to be worth RsTk5,000 crore a year. For cattle-runners, therefore, the reward seems to overwhelmingly outweigh the risks.





Cattle traverse hundreds of kilometres from states like Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand to reach the Bangladeshi cattle markets, called the 'khattals'. They are transported in trucks to their border destinations in West Bengal and Assam. Chillies are stuffed into the eyes of the animals to keep them standing and save space on the trucks in which they are transported.







From these border points, smugglers use either the porous land route or the water ways through the rivers Kalindi, Ichhamati, Raimangal and Hariabhanga of Bangladesh to finally enter the country. In the remote villages, the cattle are bound to one another by iron chains and at night young 'Rakhals' or local swimmers herd the cattle in the water.







In Assam, smugglers use the riverine routes when border outposts are flooded - often three or four times a year - before the monsoons and during the rains. Even children are employed in this trade by cattle smugglers. Mankachar on the Assam-Meghalaya-Bangladesh is a tri-junction and hub of the cattle trade. Transactions here are mostly through hawala.







The Garobadha cattle market in Meghalaya is about 30km from Tura in West Garo Hills and 22km from the international border with Bangladesh, which is close to Mankachar town of Assam. Every week, about 500 cows or buffaloes are sold in Garobada, and the number increases to more than 3,000 before Eid.





There are large number of rivers and riverbeds along with the largest mangrove forests of the world in the south east. So guarding the border is not easy as all these geographical complexities are exploited by the smugglers to carry out their activities. Smugglers also use floods in the river to devise new methods- the heads of the bovines are placed between two banana tree trunks and bound together before they are pushed in the water.





The smugglers drop cattle mainly at places where the river is over 700-800 metres wide after being tied with banana trunks and ropes, the cattle are dropped in monsoon-water laden rivers from Malda, Murshidabad, North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts. The water currents take the cattle to Bangladesh.







The BSF has also recovered cows with Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) tied around their necks aimed at targeting troops who try to catch them.







This cruel method can potentially lead to fatal injuries to both the cattle and force personnel, in case the crude bomb is triggered during handling. Few such cattle, with an IED placed inside a small aluminium canister tied around their neck, were recovered from the river near the Harudanga border post along the south Bengal frontier.





Since there is a huge demand for cattle in Bangladesh, smugglers never lose a single chance to cross over to the neighbouring country where they earn easy money.







The demand and supply chain has to be broken for putting a stop to such activities. And then, there is an economy that thrives around smuggled Indian cattle. Apart from the killing made by smugglers, there are middlemen and facilitators who also earn substantial sums of money.







A trucker earns about Taka 40,000 (over Indian Rs 32,000) for transporting 20 heads of cattle from the border in Malda (India) to Dhaka. There are illegal toll collections from these trucks. Smuggling in cattle from India is, thus, a multi million Taka business which benefits everyone in the country, starting from the smugglers, petty officials and cattle trader.







The locals try and employ 'Ghat Maliks' who acts as a muscleman and a form of contact with the BGB and BSF, trying to bribe the guards.







The BSF has also aimed at improving the local community relations in order to aid their vigil and this has proven fruitful. There have also been instances of secret tunnels dug up, by the miscreants, between Bangladesh and India. This came to light when a route with a secret tunnel with one end located at Karimganj, India was discovered.







The man-made tunnel uses fitted drain pipes and to stay hidden, the cover of the dense forest.Apart from these innovative ways of trafficking the animal, smugglers also attach heavy wood logs to the animal's legs and raft them across the river to reach the shore of the neighbouring country. This leads to several cows arriving dead on the spot.





It is anybody's guess that the smugglers on both the sides- India and Bangladesh-are well connected and pass on information on location of the border patrol guards. The BSF who patrol the area in groups of three or four are often outnumbered by hundreds of cattle smugglers who are armed with self-made weapons like a dah, a long thick dagger; crude bombs; and even homemade pistols.







Similar scenario plays out at the fenced border where the smugglers cut the fences without much resistance from the outnumbered BSF personnel. The operations carried out by the BSF, have somewhat obviated the cattle smuggling regimes occurring via land routes.





This has forced the cattle smugglers to improvise and come up with new routes of smuggling using pipe culverts in the Karimganj district. These pipes facilitate water supply in the region and allows the smugglers to take advantage of the gaps in the riverine regions of the border. The smugglers who have been caught employing this mechanism included Ataur Rahman and Samsul Islam of Bangladesh.





They used the villagers on the Indian side of the border to carry out certain parts of the smuggling operations as well. With these ever changing routes taken by the smugglers, BGB and BSF forces have to always be alert.





Preventing cross border smuggling is especially difficult during the winter months along the riverine stretches, where the fog hampers vision of the patrolling guards and the poor infrastructure doesn't abet any surveillance difficulties. With the withdrawal of the monsoon season, the water level remains low in the rivers; this coupled with the fog allows the most felicitous environment that the smugglers could hope for.







Moreover, for the BSF the winter months also mean deserted villages and low temperatures leading to neglectful vigilance on behalf of the villagers too.





The government has sanctioned new attack motorboats and larger troop strength at the border. This has proved itself useful, at least according to the official figures regarding the number of figures seized.1,01,751 heads of cattle were seized in 2014, 1,53,602 in the year 2015 and 1,28,440 heads during 2016, about 83,378 heads in 2017 and 51,592 during 2018. 159 vulnerable patches have been identified along the IB in West Bengal area.







Due to enhanced surveillance on border, smugglers have become more and more desperate and aggressive for cattle smuggling. This is indicated by increased incidents of fence breach (746 cases) and attack on BSF troops during 2019. The BSF guards the Indo-Bangladesh border. Its 45 battalions have been deployed in 725 BOPs along the border. The task of the BSF along the Indo-Bangladesh border toughens as the density of population rises.







BSF is often criticized for the extra-judicial killings of Bangladeshis along the borders but the fact is that BSF is compelled to open fire in self defence because the group of smugglers (Rakhals) adopt the modus-operandi of making forceful entry and they are armed with arms/ammunitions and crude bombs.







BSF's Tushar Kanti Das was killed by the smugglers on 14 September 2017 at Angrail, West Bengal and commandant Dipak Mondal died in similar circumstances on 16 October 2017 in Tripura.







Mondal and his teammates were attacked with stones, bricks and sharp-edged weapons. He was also hit by a four-wheeler being used by the smugglers. In June 2019, Bangladeshi violent cattle smugglers hurled bombs at a group of BSF Jawans who intercepted them resulting one BSF jawan losing his arm.







On 12th January 2020 the cattle smugglers attacked the BSF jawans' patrolling party with sharp weapons at the Ghormara Char area, which is adjacent to the Indo-Bangladesh border under the South Salmara Mankachar district. In retaliation, the BSF jawans opened fire resulting in the death of one cattle smuggler on the spot. One jawan, identified as Sunil Kumar, was seriously injured in the attack by the group of cattle smugglers. The cattle smugglers had also snatched a rifle from the BSF which was later recovered by the police.





Since, 2011 BSF has adopted the use of non-lethal strategy to deal with the smuggling issue. As per policy, the troops operate with non-lethal weapons like pump action guns, stun grenades and chilli grenades to scare the smugglers. But in most of the cases, BSF troops are outnumbered and attacked by the group of smugglers, endangering their lives. Many a times this has resulted in casualties in the BSF.







The criminals often open fire at the BSF, killing or injuring the officials deployed at the border.Therefore to control and protect India's borders, BSF often has to use force for self defence and protecting the life of fellow duty personnel. As a result of violent aggression, the clashes sometimes result in death/injuries to smugglers.





About 135 smugglers/criminals have died in clashes with BSF since 2010. About 107 Indian smugglers have also died in clashes and there have been 1898 cases of lethal attacks on BSF personnel by Bangladeshi smugglers/criminals. In between 2010 to 2019 the figure for grievously injured BSF officials is 960 and 11 BSF soldiers have lost their lives in attacks by Bangladeshi smugglers.





In order to secure the International Border with Bangladesh, India has taken several measures such as strengthening the BOPs, construction of physical barriers like fence, plugging of bridge/culvert opening etc, border roads, floodlights and BOPs.





The Bangladeshi press and even foreign media houses have recently been criticizing the BSF for use of excessive force while dealing with smugglers/criminals on the borders. However, while doing so, they forget the hardships that the BSF officials have to undergo for defending the Indian border due to the difficult terrain, ever increasing smuggling/criminal activities and violent clashes with the smugglers resulting in grievous injuries/ death of BSF personnel also.







Increased border cooperation between the BGB and BSF forces, may minimise the border incidents.







The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) in a Sector Commander Level Courtesy meeting with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) assured of peaceful coexistence of the two neighbouring frontier forces and stopping all sorts of criminal acts. In the two-hour meeting recently, the border forces of the two neighbouring countries discussed ways and means on how to stop border killings, drugs trafficking and illegal cross border intrusions.







It may be remembered BJP and BSF have been meeting periodically. We hope they will implement the decisions for peaceful border area.





The writer is an academic, former ambassador, leader-student action committee 71 and freedom fighter

