From ticket checker to billionaire!





Allegations of forcibly occupying religious minorities' assets, forgery and corruption have come up against Dablu Sarker who is General Secretary of Awami League unit in Rajshahi city.





Reliable sources have informed that Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) will investigate Dablu Sarker's source of earnings. Reports have surfaced that a number of freedom fighters have submitted written complaints to the Prime Minister and ACC Chairman terming Dablu Sarker as a son of a Rajakar (collaborator).



reedom fighters have stated that Dablu Sarker has amassed a huge magnitude of properties by usurping the households of religious minorities and through graft. Reportedly Dablu Sarker was a ticket checker of a BRTC bus. His rise to the status of a billionaire from scratches has astonished everyone.





Freedom fighters have said that Dablu Sarker's father Rashid Sarker was a collaborator with Pakistan Army during the Liberation War of 1971. Rashid Sarker was closely associated with notorious Rajakar Abdus Sattar alias Tipu according to allegations. Political sources have informed that Dablu Sarker infiltrated into Awami League whereas his family members were all allied with Muslim League and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).





Allegedly Dablu Sarker occupied Sakhina Boarding located in Rajshahi city which originally belonged to a Hindu businessman. Later on Dablu Sarker constructed a 16-storied tower on that spot.





Allegations further state that Dablu Sarker occupied plots and assets of religious minorities in different parts of Rajshahi city. Dablu Sarker is also building up a three-star hotel getting hold of a plot besides the city's C&B square.





When contacted, Dablu Sarker denied all these allegations. He said that his political opponents have fabricated these complaints to spoil his reputation.





