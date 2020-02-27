

Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel has said that public and private university will be set up in every district across the country.





He was addressing as the chief guest the inaugural ceremony of the academic activities of University of Brahmanbaria in the district town on Wednesday.





Nowfel said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina believes in balanced development. For this reason, she has taken the decision that every district will get university."





The junior minister urged the students to engage themselves in extra-curricular activities side by side their studies. Chaired by University of Brahmanbaria Trustee Board Chairman



RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury MP, the program was also addressed by former Vice Chancellor of Janagirnagar University Prof Dr Anowar Hossain, University Grants Commission (UGC) Member Dr Sajjad Hossain, Syeda Rubina Akter Mira MP, University of Brahmanbaria Trustee Board Member Dr Delowar Hossain and Treasurer Prof Fahima Khatun.





Earlier, Deputy Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury inaugurated the academic activities of the university by releasing balloons.







Ashiqur Rahman Mito, Brahmanbaria

