UGC decides to go on cluster admission test





The University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to introduce cluster admission test system from the next academic year 2020-21 as five major universities have decided to enroll new students as per their own rules refusing UGC's proposal of uniformed system.





The decision was taken at a meeting between UGC Chairman Kazi Shahidullah and vice-chancellors of 34 public universities at UGC office in the city on Wednesday, UGC Chairman Kazi Shahidullah confirmed BSS.As per the new decision, the new cluster system will host four individual examinations for agriculture, science and technology, engineering and general section for all public universities.





UGC made a convener committee headed by UGC member Professor Dr Dil Afroza Begum which will sit with authorities of public universities on the first week of March to discuss the matter further. Earlier, the UGC proposed a single exam for public university admission regardless of the specific faculty or subject preferred by individual examinees.However, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET),



Dhaka University (DU), Chittagong University (CU), Jahangirnagar University (JU) and Rajshahi University (RU) declined not to follow UGC's centralized entry test for admission.

Leave Your Comments