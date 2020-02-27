'Govt for improving quality of education'





Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury has said the present government is working relentlessly for improving quality of education to create skilled workforce in the country.





She came up with the remarks after inaugurating construction of academic buildings of 28 government primary schools in a function held at Pirganj upazila parishad auditorium in Rangpur as the chief guest. Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury said, "Like male counterparts, percentage of female students has significantly increased across the country."





"In addition to male, the prevalence of female education is now visible," she said after inaugurating construction of academic buildings of 28 government primary schools in a function held at Pirganj upazila parishad auditorium in the district as the chief guest.





Earlier, the Speaker inaugurated a children rally and a two-day 'Children Fair-2020' organized by the Rangpur District Information Office by cutting ribbon at Pirganj upazila parishad premises and visited different stalls there.









Leave Your Comments