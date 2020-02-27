President reaches London en route to Uruguay





President M Abdul Hamid reached London on Wednesday noon en route to Uruguay on an 11-day visit."A VVIP flight of Emirates Airlines Flight EK 585 carrying the president arrived at Heathrow International Airport around 11.51 am (London time)," Ashequn Nabi Chowdhury, press minister of Bangladesh High Commission in London, told BSS.





Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem welcomed the President at the airport. Senior officials of Bangladesh Mission in London were present.After the reception ceremony at the airport, a ceremonial motorcade escorted President Hamid to the place of residence "London Hilton on Parklane" where he would make a six-hour stopover prior to flying for Montevideo of Uruguay.





Besides, the President was received by the representatives of British Bangladeshi community in the United Kingdom at the place of residence there.UK Chapter of Bangladesh Awami League President Sultan Mahmud Sharif and General Secretary Syed Sayedur Rahman Faruk, among others, were present.





As part of his 11-day visit to Uruguay, the President will depart London Heathrow International Airport by a Latam Airlines Flight no LA 8085 at about 6:35 pm (local times).Bangladesh President is scheduled to attend Uruguay's Presidential Command Transfer Ceremony at Montevideo on March 1.





Leave Your Comments