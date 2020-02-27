AL has courage to punish own leaders for crimes: Quader





Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said the ruling party has the moral courage to punish its leaders and activists for criminal offences.





He was addressing the 32nd anniversary of Sheikh Russell National Children and Teen Council at the National Museum on Wednesday. "No other party has the courage to punish its own leaders for their crimes. Anyone who commits crimes will be punished.







There's no getting away." He said expelled general secretary of Jubo Mohila League's Narsingdi unit Shamima Nur Papia was arrested following the directive of party President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."Awami League is the only party which imposes severe punishment [on its activists and leaders] for crime," Quader said.





On February 23, members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) raided two city houses of Papia and her rented presidential suite at a five-star hotel, and seized Tk 58.41 lakh in cash among other things.





