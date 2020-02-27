Modi appeals for 'peace, brotherhood'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appealed all for maintaining "peace and brotherhood" against the backdrop of violence in northwest Delhi over the controversial pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).





"I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. Peace and harmony are central to our ethos," he tweeted, in his first reaction after three days of violence that claimed at least 22 lives and injured nearly 200. The casualties took place during violence erupted between the pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) groups on Sunday.





"It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest," Modi wrote.India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who was reported to have been tasked to restore normalcy in the violence-hit parts of Delhi, meanwhile, issued another statement saying that there are enough forces on the ground and that no one needs to fear.





He told media that Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were also constantly reviewing the situation so that it could not be further escalated.





Opposition Congress party president Sonia Gandhi, on the other hand, demanded Shah's immediate resignation for "colossal failure" to restore normalcy and accused both the Central and Delhi governments for the violence in the national capital.





"The central government, including the Home Minister, is responsible. The Congress party demands that he resign immediately," she told media emerging from a meeting of the party's highest decision-making working committee.





Gandhi simultaneously feared that the violence was "part of a systematic design".It was seen during Delhi Assembly elections too. The BJP leaders had vitiated the atmosphere of Delhi through their speeches during the elections," she said.





According to media reports, fresh violence was erupted this morning in the national capital with reports of arson and stone-throwing. A battery shop was set on fire in Bhajanpura area. The shop was vandalized and burnt batteries were strewn on the road, news agency PTI reported.





The Delhi High Court, in a late-night order yesterday, asked police to ensure safe passage and emergency treatment for those injured in the violence in the capital since Sunday.





The hearing by a two-judge bench of the Delhi High Court took place at the residence of Justice S Muralidhar responding to an urgent petition seeking safe passage for the injured to medical institutions with adequate facilities, NDTV reported.





