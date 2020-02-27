Police foil central bank blockade



Left Democratic Alliance (LDA) staged demonstrations in the capital on Wednesday protesting over the corruption and irregularities in the country's banking and financial sectors.





LDA leaders called upon the government to arrest loan scammers and financial fraudsters with immediate effect. Police obstructed the procession of LDA when the party wanted to blockade Bangladesh Bank.





LDA started its program on Wednesday morning at 11:30 am in front of National Press Club. Police interrupted the procession as it reached Dainik Bangla Moor. LDA leaders and activists held a rally on that spot. Biplobi Workers Party's General Secretary Saiful Haque said that no actions are being taken against financial culprits.





He also blamed the failure of Bangladesh Bank for continuous money laundering. Saiful Haque further said that the present government is plundering the country like East India Company pillaged India. He urged all people to unite to fight against graft and injustice.





General Secretary of Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) Shah Alam, Jonayed Saki, Bazlur Rashid Firoz, Khalequzzaman, Abdullah Al Kafi Ratan and some other leaders were present at that time.





