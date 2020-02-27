Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia suspends entry for Umrah pilgrims





Saudi Arabia on Thursday imposed a temporary ban on Umrah pilgrims to stop the spread of coronavirus in the Kingdom.





Visit to the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah has also been halted, reports Arab News. Tourists from countries posing a particularly high risk of spreading coronavirus will also be denied entry.





For the time being, Saudis and citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council nations will not be able to use a national identity card to travel to and from the Kingdom. But Saudis returning home and GCC citizens willing to go back to their home countries are exception to this rule.





Nearly seven million Umrah pilgrims visit the Kingdom each year, the majority of whom arrive at airports in Jeddah and Madinah, according to the report.





Coronavirus, which broke out in China’s Wuhan, has infected more than 81,000 people globally and killed more than 2,700 people.





Saudi Arabia stressed that the restrictions are temporary and urged its citizens not to travel to countries worst affected by the coronavirus.





Seven Saudis were among the latest coronavirus cases in Bahrain and Kuwait.





