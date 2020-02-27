Don’t’ let mosquitoes eat up votes: PM to Dhaka mayors, councillors-elect





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday asked the newly-elected mayors and councillors of the two Dhaka cities to pay special attention to check mosquito, particularly Aedes, so that the insect cannot not eat up their votes.





“There’s a problem again with dengue. You’ll have to take measures to control mosquito from now. You’ll have to pay attention to this. Or else, mosquito will eat up your votes. You’ll surely see it. You’ll have to keep in mind that though the mosquito is small (insect), it’s very powerful,” she said.





The Prime Minister said this at the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected mayors and councillors of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) at the Shapla Hall of her office.





She sought cooperation from the newly-elected representatives to implement the ongoing mega development projects properly in time in Dhaka city.





Noting that her government has been carrying out massive development works across the country, including Dhaka city, Sheikh Hasina said she does not want any corruption and irregularity to take place in these development works.





“If such things happen, I’ll not spare anyone, no matter whoever he or she is. I’ll not make any compromise with anyone,” she warned.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina administered oath to DNCC and DSCC mayors-elect Atiqul Islam and Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh respectively at the function.





Later, LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam administered oath to the councillors elected from both general wards and reserved seats.





However, the newly-elected mayors and councillors will have to wait until mid-May to take over charge as the five-year tenure of the incumbent public representatives of DSCC will expire on May 17 while that of DNCC on May 13 next.





Elections to the DNCC and DSCC were held on February 1 last when Awami League candidates Atiqul and Taposh won the mayoral posts.





Alongside the two elected mayors, 100 councillors – 75 general councillors from 75 wards and 25 women councillors from 25 reserved seats — were elected in DSCC and 72 councillors – 54 general from as many wards and 18 women councillors from 18 reserved seats — in DNCC.





A gazette notification was issued on February 4. There is a legal obligation for any mayor or councillor of the city corporation to take oath within one month after the gazette is published.





The Prime Minister said the government made massive development in the last 10 years, including expansion of roads, removing water-logging problem, recovering fields and ponds from grabbers.





“We’ve done many works. You’ll have to carry on the development works maintaining this continuity,” she said.





Sheikh Hasina said the government is taking measures to monitor intensively whether the development projects are implemented properly.





She called upon the newly-elected representatives to ensure all facilities and privileges for all citizens in their respective areas, not considering their political affiliation.





“When you're elected, you're for all. Keeping this in mind, you’ll have to work for overall development,” said the PM.





“People have elected you. You’re also pledge-bound to people,” she said, asking them to think of the residents of their respective locality.





Since there is multi-party democracy here, which means, some people have voted them and some other may not have. But when they are taking over charge after being elected, they should not consider it, she added.





The Prime Minister suggested the elected representatives to work in their own areas gaining public trust and confidence.





Talking about Coronavirus, Hasina said the government is taking proper measures to keep Bangladesh free from Coronavirus.





Noting that Coronavirus has not entered Bangladesh yet, she said a dedicated hospital has been kept ready if the virus enters the country. Besides, trainings are being given to physicians and nurses in this regard, she added.





The Prime Minister said drive is on against militancy, terrorism, drug and corruption. “And it’ll continue,” she said.





Putting emphasis on planned urbanisation, she said the government will not allow construction of buildings and industries everywhere to protect crop lands.





She said if anyone wants to set up industry, there are plots in the 100 economic zones.





Hasina invited the newly-elected mayors and councillors, her party leaders and members of parliament to attend the inaugural ceremony of the birth centenary celebrations of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Parade Ground on March 17 next.

















