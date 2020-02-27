HC order on Khaleda’s bail petition Thursday afternoon





The High Court is scheduled to deliver its order on Thursday afternoon on a bail petition filed by BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case.





The bench of Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq fixed the time after reading out the health report of the former prime minister in the morning.





Supreme Court Registrar General had placed the medical report before the bench in the morning submitted by the authorities of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) a day ago.





According to the report, Khaleda has been suffering from high blood pressure, diabetes, asthma and arthritis but these are under control. Now she is suffering from back pain but Khaleda did not allow medical board to provide advanced treatment.





Besides, Khaleda’s lawyers had sought time till Sunday to know why she did not allow medical board to give her advanced treatment.





On Feb 23, the HC bench asked BSMMU vice-chancellor to submit a report on the BNP chairperson’s health and fixed February 27 for the hearing on the bail petition. On February 19, the BNP chief filed a fresh petition for bail with the High Court, citing illness.





It was mentioned in the petition that the BNP chairperson is seriously ill and she needs advanced treatment. “Khaleda is not getting proper treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU). She wants to go to London for better treatment if she gets bail,” according to the petition.





BNP Chairperson Khaleda has been in jail since February 8, 2018 after she was convicted in two corruption cases, including Zia Charitable Trust.





On December 12, 2019, the Appellate Division turned down her appeal for bail in the graft case.





A special court jailed the BNP chief and three others for seven years in the corruption case on October 29, 2018.





On August 8, 2011, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed the Zia Charitable Trust case with Tejgaon police against four people, including Khaleda. They were accused of abusing power in raising funds for the trust from unknown sources.









