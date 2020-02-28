Diner Sheshe





"I was really close to dad -- he was my best friend and knew everything about my life. He was my go to person whenever I needed help and growing up, he made sure that me and my siblings had everything we needed.







All we had to do was ask, and we'd get it. I was 19, pursuing CA and completing my graduation, when we found out that he had stage 4 cancer and only six months to live. Our world fell apart -- dad was the glue that held us together. We depended on him in every way; emotionally and financially.





But he was extremely strong -- he wanted to continue living for his family. His treatment started but the hospital bills began draining our savings. I had no choice but to quit CA and get a job -- CA was always my dream, but I gave it up for him, without a second thought.







Overnight, I went from a carefree teenager to becoming the breadwinner of the family. I'd transfer my salary to mom's account every month and keep only a minimal amount for myself. My own needs took a back seat as dad trained me to fill in his shoes. Friends, fun, all of it didn't matter anymore -- only he did. Every morning, I'd go to the temple and pray for a miracle. And we got one -- Dad lived for 18 months while the doctors had only given him 6!





Once, I was learning to drive and crashed the car into the gate. He casually got out of the car and said, 'The moment I get well, I'm going to buy myself a new car!' His positivity was so infectious; it gave us strength during those last few months. In a way, his battle with the disease inspired us to conquer our battles too!





It's been almost 2 years since and I remember him every single day. Before passing away, he told me, 'In life, nothing is greater than family -- because at the end of the day, they'll be there for you when no one else is'. And that's how I feel as well -- they're over and above everything for me and I'd do it all over again for them with a smile on my face."





Humans of Bombay, Fb

