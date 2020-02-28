Worldwide waffling





The luxury tourist destination of the Maldives has hired prominent human rights lawyer Amal Clooney to represent it at the UN's highest court in seeking justice for Myanmar's persecuted Rohingya Muslims. The Maldivian government said Wednesday it will formally join the mainly Muslim African state of The Gambia in challenging Myanmar's 2017 military crackdown that sent around 740,000 Rohingya fleeing into neighbouring Bangladesh.











Australia's most prominent Jewish politician, Josh Frydenberg, has warned the rise of far-right extremism threatens to diminish the memory of Holocaust victims in Australia and across the world. In an emotional speech at the opening of a new Australian War Memorial exhibition dedicated to the Holocaust, the federal Treasurer warned that many individuals and countries were seeking to deny the mass murder of Jews by Nazi Germany. Mr Frydenberg's comments follow a major speech from new spy boss Mike Burgess, who earlier this week warned of "small cells" of right-wing extremists gathering in suburbs around Australia to salute Nazi flags, inspect weapons and disperse their "hateful ideology".











A U.S.-based conservation group has chosen a site in Nova Scotia where it plans to build a kind of retirement home for whales raised in captivity. The Whale Sanctuary Project announced Tuesday that it wants to provide a home for about eight whales in a 40-hectare inlet southeast of Sherbrooke, N.S., at Port Hilford, along the province's rugged and lightly populated Eastern Shore. Charles Vinick, director of the non-profit group, says it still requires provincial and federal permits and an estimated $12 to $15 million for capital costs.











The narrator of Luke Brown's second novel is "a white male from the north of England, small town, moribund, working class-cum-middle-class … a reader, an autodidact, a would-be escapee". Paul is a bookseller and occasional hack; he writes two columns - one about books, the other about haircuts - for a fashion magazine. With his beard, thick-rimmed glasses and garish bicycle, he could be your typical hipster. When he meets a mercurial novelist called Emily, he believes he has found a kindred spirit: "Her Glaswegian accent was carefully enunciated … she might have planed the edges off it herself, like I had done with mine, sliver by sliver, to wedge between where we had been and where we now wanted admittance."



