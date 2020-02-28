'Bride not before 18' campaign held in Tangail

An assembly organized by Momrej Golgoda Public High School, Tangail for creating awareness and preventing early marriage from the society and country people. -AA



A campaign titled 'Bride not before 18' was held at MomrejGolgonda Public High School in Ghatail,Tangail on Thursday.A colourful rally was brought out while a cultural function and discussion meeting were held aiming to stop early marriageorganized by World Concern Bangladesh.





The program was organized under Breaking Barriers for Children(BBC)project for Children's and parents where Govt& local community leaders & local Govt, representatives were present. MdAbu Hanif,headmaster of Momrajgolgonda Public High School was presided over the program.





"There're so many problems in our society but among them drug &early marriage are the major problem.To prevent Drug,Child torture& early marriage parents should insure children rights first," he added. Attending the programme, Abdul Based UP member Jamurieaunion parishad, said early marriage is a course now a days. Children are being tortured in everywhere. Firstly they are torture by their relatives. It creates various problems in our society.





Md Abdul Latif, an NGO representative, said child torture destroy our children's future life.They will be disable, terrorist, unsocial & burden for our country. BBC program officer James Sunny Bairagee said in local community50% of early marriage happened before 18 years which creates various social problem in our community. Our social leaders should take part to stop child marriage as soon as possible.





World Concern Bangladesh staffs, federation, Local community & religious leaders also attended this program.They commends that World Concern Bangladesh working for community development through various kinds of social activities in this area.They suggest for contentious this program for their children's better future.





---AA Correspondent, Ghatail, Tangail

